Chilly Temps Before Severe Storms Heat Up

Thunderstorm activity and intensity will increase for the next several days. Strong and severe thunderstorms will likely develop. To meet severe thunderstorm criteria there must either be 1″ diameter hail and/or 60mph+ wind. Isolated tornados can also happen in severe storms. Severe thunderstorms the next few days could create hail between 1″-2.5″ in diameter and wind between 60-90mph. Frequent lightning and torrential downpours are also likely with any thunderstorms. Wednesday’s concentration of severe storms likely will be in the central and northcentral areas of the state including Helena, Great Falls, Cut Bank, Havre and Lewistown. If you’re looking for some nice weather, enjoy the morning hours when it will be quiet and pleasant. Thunderstorms will start to fire around 1-2pm with the storms maturing into severe status by 4-5pm. Thursday’s severe threat will include the northern half of Montana east of the Rocky Mountain Front. Once again these storms will really get rumbling through the afternoon and evening. These are storms you do not want to get caught outside in. Friday will have scattered strong to severe storms as well, more so in central and eastern Montana. The activity will decrease somewhat this weekend but there will still be isolated thunderstorms on Saturday. Sunday will have partly cloudy skies and scattered afternoon storms. Highs both days will be in the 70s to around 80. Thunderstorm activity will continue through the beginning of July, but the temperatures will warm up to near average for around Independence Day.

Stay safe.

Curtis Grevenitz