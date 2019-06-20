Substantial drop in temperatures before more showers slide in

The end of this week is bringing a big dip in temperatures. This morning, temperatures were significantly lower than yesterday morning- some spots were almost 20 degrees colder! This is thanks to a cold front moving in, and there’s even colder air coming our way.

The cold front and low-pressure system impacting Montana’s weather bring rain and thunderstorms to lower elevations and snow above 5000′. There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect above 5000′ for a number of areas outside of our viewing area, including Gallatin County, the Beartooth/ Absaroka mountains, and the Bitterroot/ Sapphire Mountains. This snow could affect folks with outdoor plans this weekend.

While the mountains enjoy a nice dose of snow, valleys and plains will get scattered showers with moderate to heavy rainfall. Thursday and Friday will be the worst of it. The weekend will be drier, with chances of showers both days, but longer breaks in between wet periods. Next week will start out a bit drier, but the rain chances still loom all the way through the middle of the week.

Meteorologist Katie Alexander