Summer is approaching, and so are more storms

Tuesday afternoon, severe weather hit north-central Montana, bringing rain, hail, strong winds, lightning, and heavy rain. Storms calmed down by late yesterday evening, and this morning has been relatively quiet as well.

For the last few days, scattered thunderstorms have moved through in the afternoon, and today that pattern will continue. However, since the rain will be coming from our west, it will be notably lighter than yesterday. Also, the potential for severe thunderstorms is much lower than yesterday afternoon. Southeast Montana has a higher potential for severe thunderstorm development today.

Thursday will bring cooler, wetter weather as a low-pressure system and cold front descend upon the region. Due to this drastic cool-down, there is the potential for mountain snow in localized spots.

The first day of summer on Friday will be the wettest and coldest day of the week before temperatures slightly warm Saturday and Sunday. The chances for precipitation will still remain through the beginning of next week, but Friday will be the rainiest, dreariest day.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Katie Alexander