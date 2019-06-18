From Severe Spring Storms to Summer Snow

Montana has been in a very active pattern here in late spring, and the storminess will continue into the start of summer although the type of storminess will change. Strong to severe thunderstorms struck parts of Montana once again on Tuesday. Large hail was reported with storms near Great Falls, Malmstrom AFB, Chinook and Belt. Walnut sized hail fell on the Malmstrom Air Force Base runway. Wednesday will have the potential of more severe thunderstorms over southeast and northeast sections of the state. A cold front will provide energy for these storms, with just isolated storms east of the Continental Divide around Helena and Great Falls. This front will crank up the wind and temperatures will drop through the 60s in the afternoon and evening. Thursday will be a chilly, windy, showery and stormy day. Highs will only be in the 50s and 60s. It will be cold enough for snow to fall AND accumulate in the mountains. Friday is the first day of summer, but Mother Nature has different plans. A wind swept rain is likely for parts of the state with snow possibly mixing down to around 5000′. Wind, cool temperatures and showers will not make it a pleasant day to be outside. The first weekend of summer will not start out much better. Saturday will be cool and breezy with widespread showers, and only limited sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s. Sunday will be somewhat nicer with highs in the 60s and 70s but scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening. The silver lining to all of this wet, cool weather is a delay to fire season.

Curtis Grevenitz