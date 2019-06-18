As the first day of summer approaches, so does colder air

Today’s weather should be similar to yesterday’s. Temperatures will be just around average for this time of year, and we’ll see some more scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. While today’s active afternoon weather will be centered east of Helena and Great Falls, there’s still a chance that a few thunderstorms could pop up in the area.

The next big weather-making event is a cold front and low-pressure system coming from our northwest. This will move in on Thursday, bringing a significant cool-down and widespread rain.