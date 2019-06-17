Scattered showers sticking around this week

Over the weekend, there were brief periods of heavy rain, hail, and winds in isolated spots. This week, we’re not quite through with the wet weather. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday afternoon.

We’re well into June, the average rainiest month in Montana, and just a few days away from the summer solstice. Friday, June 21st is the longest day of the year with just under 16 hours of daylight in the Treasure State. But the first official day of summer doesn’t look like a sunny one. A low-pressure system with a strong associated cold front will move in Thursday evening, settling in for cooler and wetter weather Friday. This more organized active weather pattern will impact Montana for the first weekend of summer.