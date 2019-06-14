Storms possible through the weekend

As Father’s Day weekend nears, so do more scattered thunderstorms. The NOAA Storm Prediction Center has placed a large area of Montana under a “Marginal” risk of storms later today. North-central Montana will see brief periods of isolated thunderstorms which could produce heavy rain and wind. Not everywhere in this highlighted area will see storms, but the areas that do could have dangerous conditions. Saturday and Sunday will have chances of thunderstorms as well, albeit much lower in severity, if at all.

The rainy, unsettled weather will be followed by another strong low-pressure system coming through next week, which will bring more showers and thunderstorms to the area.

Have a great Friday. We are officially one week away from the summer solstice!

Meteorologist Katie Alexander