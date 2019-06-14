Helena, Montana
Home   |

Storms possible through the weekend

As Father’s Day weekend nears, so do more scattered thunderstorms.  The NOAA Storm Prediction Center has placed a large area of Montana under a “Marginal” risk of storms later today. North-central Montana will see brief periods of isolated thunderstorms which could produce heavy rain and wind.  Not everywhere in this highlighted area will see storms, but the areas that do could have dangerous conditions.  Saturday and Sunday will have chances of thunderstorms as well, albeit much lower in severity, if at all.

The rainy, unsettled weather will be followed by another strong low-pressure system coming through next week, which will bring more showers and thunderstorms to the area.

Have a great Friday. We are officially one week away from the summer solstice!

Meteorologist Katie Alexander

Katie Alexander

Katie Alexander

More Weather Wise
Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack

Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack

8:06 pm
Weather Wise: Beartooth Highway opens, watch for rock slides

Weather Wise: Beartooth Highway opens, watch for rock slides

9:43 pm
Weather Wise: Well Checks during Flood Threats

Weather Wise: Well Checks during Flood Threats

9:32 pm
Helena
68°
Great Falls
65°
Current Radar
More From Montana's Weather Leader
Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack

Weather Wise: Beartooth Highway opens, watch for rock slides
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Beartooth Highway opens, watch for rock slides

Weather Wise: Well Checks during Flood Threats
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Well Checks during Flood Threats

Scroll to top
Skip to content