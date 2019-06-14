More Sun and Scattered Storms this Weekend

Large hail and strong wind accompanied the scattered thunderstorms on Friday. Several severe storms moved across Big Sky Country as a powerful disturbance created an energized atmosphere. While this weekend will not have quite the same activity, there will be thunderstorms both days. A northwest flow will carry a couple more disturbances through the state, one on Saturday and one on Sunday. The timing of these fronts moving through in the afternoon will work with the peak daytime heating and instability to trigger more storms. Initially, the storms will develop over or near the mountains and then drift down across the lower elevations. The mornings will start out quiet and quite pleasant. Please keep an eye to the sky when outdoors this weekend as the thunderstorms will be hit and miss across the state. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the 60s abd 70s in the lower elevations, and 40s and 50s in the mountains. More scattered thunderstorms will pepper the state Monday and most of next week. This is an active pattern that will carry through the end of Spring on Thursday. Heading into the first day of Summer, the pattern will get more unsettled and become even cooler. By the end of the week, highs in the lower elevations will be stuck in the 50s and 60s with the mountains cold enough for snowflakes to fly. Summer in Montana…

Have a great weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz