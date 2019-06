We’ve been fortunate with dry, warm weather thanks to a high-pressure system over the western U.S. Today, that high is losing strength, and the showers are coming. Scattered showers will pick up this afternoon between 2-5 pm in north-central Montana. Rainfall will be light but persistent in the coming days. June is, on average, the rainiest month in Montana, and all of the moisture will be helpful come fire season.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Katie Alexander