Lightning Lit Up Big Sky Like A Christmas Tree

It’s a good thing this isn’t a dry, hot and windy summer’s day. Hundred’s of lightning strikes were observed across Montana on Thursday. Fortunately, these thunderstorms contain rain and are not dry, and the forests and grasses are very lush and green. However, there still is a chance a wildfire could start when there are this many lightning strikes. The good news is that the chance a fire grows is very slim. The next several days will have thunderstorms and the likelihood of more lightning strikes but there will be more sunshine and dry weather than rain and storms. Highs will cool down slightly into the 70s to around 80. A cold front on Friday afternoon and evening will increase the wind east of the Continental Divide. This weekend will be pleasant with isolated thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. The threat of storms will increase over and near the mountains. Highs will be in the 70s for most of the state. Next week is the final week of spring but the weather will continue to be warm with scattered thunderstorms. As we get closer to the first day of summer, a cooler airmass will move into the state with highs in the 60s and 70s. There even could be snow flying in the higher mountains toward the first day of summer next Friday. Cool, showery weather will continue to keep the fire danger down.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz