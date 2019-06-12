Temperatures Inch Up But Thunderstorms Inch Closer

Montana is looking at beautiful late spring weather setting up for the next several days. The only blemish in the forecast will be isolated thunderstorms over the next several afternoons and evenings. Although the odds of experiencing thunderstorms are small, anyone spending time outside should stay aware of the need to seek shelter. Thunderstorms in the mountains this time of year can produce heavy rain, periods of hail, gusty wind, frequent deadly lightning and rapid temperature drops. Most of the state will be mostly sunny and dry with comfortable temperatures. Thursday will be one of the warmest days of the year with highs well up into the 80s, eastern Montana will flirt with 90 degrees. Watch out for those aforementioned isolated thunderstorms. Friday will be similar with slightly cooler highs in the 70s and low 80s. This weekend is the last weekend of spring, and for most of the state it will be mostly sunny and comfortable outside with highs in the 70s. A few thunderstorms will pop in the afternoon heat on Saturday. Sunday is Father’s Day and there’s a better chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs once again will be in the 70s. Next week will see a continuation of isolated thunderstorms and near average temperatures in the 70s. Slightly cooler temperatures are possible toward the first day of summer next Friday. Cool temperatures and moisture are extremely beneficial this time of year when it comes to the impending fire season.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz