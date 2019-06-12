High pressure has brought beautiful Wednesday weather

A high-pressure ridge over the western United States is keeping us dry and sunny for another day. The changes will begin Thursday after the ridge breaks down, and the atmosphere becomes unsettled. Scattered showers will move through, bringing light precipitation to north-central Montana.

This unsettled, showery pattern is typical for June in Montana, so we’ll be seeing plenty of it in the coming week. Chances of showers remain in the forecast through the weekend and increase to more widespread active weather as a low-pressure system moves through early next week.

Enjoy the sunshine!

Meteorologist Katie Alexander