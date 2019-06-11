Wonderful, Warmer Wednesday As Steady June Weather Continues

Temperatures are warming up, the sun has been shining, thunderstorms have been popping and continue to be in the forecast into the weekend. A nice, gradual transition from spring to summer is always welcomed here in Montana. Not seeing an extended dry and hot period bodes well for the upcoming fire season. Warmer temperatures will move in for Wednesday with highs reaching the 70s and 80s. Most of the state will be mostly sunny, but a very isolated thunderstorm or two are likely just south and southwest of Helena late in the day. Thursday will be even warmer with highs in the 80s, but a few more thunderstorms are likely through the afternoon and evening. From Friday through the weekend there will be a mix of sun, clouds, isolated storms, and highs will be in the 70s to around 80. Storms will be scattered at best, but they will be out there so pay attention if you’re up in the mountains especially. Father’s Day should have nice weather with highs mainly in the 70s, but a few scattered thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. A larger area of rain and storms are likely with cooler temperatures toward the middle of next week, the final few days of spring.

Tonight, the planet Jupiter will be the brightest this year and will be visible all night long.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz