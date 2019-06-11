Helena, Montana
A few calm days before storms roll in


High pressure is approaching Montana from the west, which will bring clearer and warmer weather through the end of today through Wednesday. Showers will come back into the picture on Thursday afternoon as that high-pressure ridge breaks down. The week will end with cloudy skies and chances of afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s.

