Warmer Weather and a few Storms on the Way

After a weekend with cooler than normal temperatures and some mountain snow, warmer weather is headed back toward Big Sky Country. With the warmer temperatures, a few thunderstorms will move through the state at times. Nothing this week is too unusual which is a good thing. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to wet the ground and the fuels, contributing moisture to the state as fire season is right around the corner. Temperatures will be a few degrees above average later this week, but nothing too warm to where rapid drying results in elevated fire danger. Tuesday will be another near normal day for the first half of June with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s and 70s. There will be a few showers up near the Hi-Line and over eastern Montana. Wednesday will be a very nice day with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures in the 70s to around 80. Thursday will have a few more thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Highs will once again be in the 70s and 80s. Friday and through the weekend, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms along with partly cloudy skies. Father’s Day weekend will have that threat of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but conditions will be decent in between the hit and miss wet weather.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz