Some showers, some sun this week

Monday is starting out cloudy after a beautiful Sunday afternoon. Showers have been moving through central Montana, predominantly east of the Capital City. There is a very slight chance of rain later this afternoon, but precipitation totals will stay below 0.5″ for most areas in north-central Montana. As high pressure moves into the western U.S., our weather will remain clear and dry for Tuesday and Wednesday. The high pressure will begin to break down mid-week, bringing heavier cloud cover and increased precipitation chances from Thursday forward.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Katie Alexander