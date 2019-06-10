Helena, Montana
Some showers, some sun this week


Monday is starting out cloudy after a beautiful Sunday afternoon.  Showers have been moving through central Montana, predominantly east of the Capital City. There is a very slight chance of rain later this afternoon, but precipitation totals will stay below 0.5″ for most areas in north-central Montana. As high pressure moves into the western U.S., our weather will remain clear and dry for Tuesday and Wednesday. The high pressure will begin to break down mid-week, bringing heavier cloud cover and increased precipitation chances from Thursday forward.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Katie Alexander

