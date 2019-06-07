Helena, Montana
Scattered showers stay for the weekend

Showers have been moving through overnight, but have calmed down as of early this morning.  Throughout the rest of the day, conditions will remain cooler than yesterday, with the chance for some more scattered showers for the rest of today. Saturday, that chance will remain, with shower activity increasing in the afternoon. The rainfall will be significantly less on Sunday, but there still could be a stray shower or two in the Treasure State. A high-pressure system building over the western half of the country will move in by Monday, bringing warmer and sunnier weather for next week.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Katie Alexander

 

