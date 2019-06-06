Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 10pm

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for the following counties until 10pm: Blaine, Broadwater, Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Gallatin, Garfield, Judith Basin, Madison, Meagher, Park, Petroleum, Phillips, Valley and Wheatland.

A strong cold front will move through the state this evening. Thunderstorms have already developed from around Whitehall to Townsend to Lewistown. These storms are moving northeast and already contain small hail, strong wind, frequent lightning and heavy downpours. Thunderstorms will continue to develop and strengthen through this evening. Severe thunderstorms will contain hail larger than 1″ in diameter, and/or wind in excess of 60mph. Keep an eye to the sky and if thunder roars, head indoors. The threat of thunderstorms will end around midnight tonight.

