Severe storms headed for Montana

Later today, we have a chance for severe thunderstorms across the state. The primary time period with high potential for severe storms is from around 1-9 pm. Lightning, damaging winds, and quarter-sized hail are possible during that time.

After the strongest part of these storms subsides, we’ll be left with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout Friday afternoon. Saturday and Sunday will be cloudy with chances of thunderstorms, although not as strong as tonight’s storms.

Next week, high pressure builds up again, bringing sunshine and warmer weather to our area.