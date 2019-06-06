After Severe Storms, Showers and Snow Spread

Thunderstorms blasted through parts of the state on Thursday as a strong cold front produced a lot of energy to fuel thunderstorm development. The threat for severe weather will diminish overnight but will be found in far eastern Montana on Friday. The next phase of this storm system will be much cooler temperatures with showers and lowering snow levels. Friday will be a chilly June day with highs in the 50s and 60s. Snow levels will lower to around 6000′ through the day. Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will continue through the afternoon. Saturday is the Governor’s Cup in the Capital, and it will be a chilly start for most locations across the state. Temperatures will start out in the 30s early in the morning, warming up into the 50s for highs. It will be cold enough early on for a few flakes of snow mixed in with some rain drops in the lower elevations. The good news is there won’t be much in the way of heavy or widespread rain, just light showers. If traveling over the mountain passes or heading into the mountains this weekend to recreate, be prepared for colder temperatures and a light accumulation of snow. Sunday will start to warm up and dry out even though a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Next week, temperatures warm up and the rain and thunderstorms move out for the time being. Another round of rain and thunderstorms are possible next weekend and the week after that, which bodes well heading further and further into fire season.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz