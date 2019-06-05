Thunderous Thursday With Severe Storms Possible

The weather has been beautiful recently but that’s about to change. A strong cold front will slam into the state on Thursday with scattered thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. A severe thunderstorm contains quarter sized hail or larger, or wind speeds in excess of 60mph. These storms may also contain torrential rain and frequent lightning. There is an increased risk of these storms through Thursday afternoon and evening across central and north-central Montana. Before the front, skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70s to around 80. Eastern Montana will have highs in the low 90s. Thunderstorms will move into eastern areas overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Friday will be a cooler, showery and windy day for much of western and central Montana. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s, but the mountains will be cold enough for mixed rain and snow down to around 6000′. Mountain passes will likely have snow, but the road surfaces are too warm for much accumulation. Cool, showery and breezy weather will continue into Saturday. Runners for the Governor’s Cup should prepare for chilly and breezy conditions. Fortunately, there will only be a few showers rather than heavy rain. However, it will be cold enough for a few wet snowflakes mixed in early in the morning. Scattered showers will continue through Saturday afternoon with highs only in the 50s to around 60. Sunday will start off dry and sunny but a few showers and thunderstorms will develop over the afternoon again. Warmer and drier weather will increase through the beginning of next week.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz