Helena, Montana
Smoke lingers over Montana this morning

Amid flood season, Montana woke up to hazy, smoky skies this morning.  Wildfires in Alberta, Canada are responsible for this reduced air quality.The good news is that we will hopefully see some slight improvements this weekend as active weather moves through. This morning, scattered rain showers are already moving through north-central Montana, but we’ll see increased activity this afternoon and evening.  For the weekend, this pattern of afternoon showers and thunderstorms will continue both Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Katie Alexander

