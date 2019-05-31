Poor Air Quality Improves This Weekend

Much of Montana was blasted by dense smoke from Canadian wildfires. Smoke settled in on Friday and air quality was generally unhealthy to be outside in. If you are outside, try to limit physical activity and duration outside. Air quality will slowly improve through the weekend as wind switches around to the west. Scattered thunderstorms each afternoon for the next few days will also act as a filter, cleaning out the smoke and fine particulates. Thunderstorms could produce frequent lightning and heavy downpours, but these storms will be more “miss” than “hit”. Besides the air quality issues, the first weekend of June will be pretty nice. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s for highs. Next week, Monday will be windy and warm with scattered thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s and even lower 90s in eastern Montana. As a cold front passes through the state on Monday, a wind shift to the northwest could bring a return of smoky skies. A bigger, stronger low pressure will move toward the state late in the week. Scattered thunderstorms will gradually turn to more rain and even mountain snow by next weekend. Cooler temperatures will also prevail for much of the state.

Have a great weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist