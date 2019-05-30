Thunderstorms and Thick Canadian Smoke Hit Montana

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for areas along the Rocky Mountain Front into Saturday. A FLOOD WARNING continues for the Teton River, but water will likely drop below flood stage by Friday. Thunderstorms and very heavy rain hit the Rocky Mountain Front on Thursday afternoon and evening. The ground is saturated and with thunderstorms producing downpours, localized flooding is possible through the next few days. In addition to the flood threat, dense wildfire smoke is moving down from Canada. A front dropping south is transporting the smoke into Big Sky airspace, visibility will be reduced, air quality will be reduced, and the smell of smoke could be very strong for parts of the state through Friday. Smoke and thunderstorms will be the story for Friday, with highs in the 60s and 70s. This weekend will be warm with sunshine but isolated thunderstorms will develop over and near the mountains on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Summery heat and afternoon thunderstorms will continue for most of next week. Highs will be in the 80s and even a few locations will hit the 90s. Thunderstorms will be scattered about the state keeping the threat of flooding around. Warmer temperatures will also increase the mountain snowmelt and runoff.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist