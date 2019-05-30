Helena, Montana
Afternoon instability bringing the chance of showers

It’s another beautiful morning in Montana, but the sunshine won’t last all day. Isolated thunderstorms will move into the region this afternoon and continue throughout the evening.  While the weather will calm down overnight, heavy cloud cover will persist on Friday morning. More widespread thunderstorm activity will move in on Friday afternoon, followed by more scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures through the end of the week will continue to hit the 70s.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Katie Alexander

 

Helena
69°
Great Falls
75°
Current Radar
