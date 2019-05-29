Montana is still flooded, but conditions are improving

A FLOOD WARNING continues for the Marias River, Teton River, Sun River and Dearborn River. These rivers are in minor flood stage, and the water levels have been dropping. Thursday into Friday the rivers will drop below flood stage. State Route 21 east of Augusta (Augusta-Simms Road) is closed for a short section just east of Augusta. While the flooding is going down, wildfire smoke from fires in Alberta moved overhead in Montana. Otherwise the weather has been fantastic. Dry weather is exactly what Montana needs and this will continue on Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny, but a few isolated thunderstorms are possible over the mountains near the Continental Divide, including the Rocky Mountain Front. A heavy thunderstorm downpour could create a quick rise in water in a creek or river as the ground is still saturated. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80. Friday will have more scattered thunderstorm activity in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. This weekend is the first of June, and the weather will be pretty nice. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s, but there will be a few afternoon thunderstorms both days. Warm temperatures with scattered thunderstorms will prevail through most of next week. The weather has certainly turned a page.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz