Helena, Montana
Beautiful Wednesday weather on tap

We’ve got a beautiful day in store for us here in the Treasure State. This afternoon, temperatures will reach into the 70s, while clear, sunny skies dominate.

Flood warnings are still in place for much of north-central Montana, but flood waters are beginning to recede.

Thursday will start out calm, but isolated showers will move in during the afternoon hours. Friday will be similar, with widespread afternoon showers and pop-up thunderstorms throughout the state. The weekend will bring chances of thunderstorms as well.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Katie Alexander

Helena
73°
Great Falls
73°
Current Radar
