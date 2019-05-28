Flood Water Recedes as the Sun Starts Shining

FLOOD WARNINGS continue for many areas and rivers in Montana after record rainfall over the holiday weekend. Roads in the Augusta area remain closed because of either water flowing over the road or bridges undermined by flooding. Most of the rivers including the Dearborn, Sun and Marias River are slowly receding. The Teton River has yet to crest as water has been rising near Dutton. Overall the water will continue to recede however with warmer temperatures in the forecast, more mountain snow will be melting resulting in an increased mountain runoff. The worst of the flooding is over, but those creeks and rivers will remain cold and fast with the mountain snowmelt increasing. Otherwise, the next several will be gorgeous, sunny and warmer. Wednesday will be sunny and warm with highs in the 70s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with a few isolated thunderstorms late in the day over the western mountains. Most of the state will be totally dry with highs in the 70s to around 80. Friday will have a few more thunderstorms through the afternoon, but it will still be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the 70s. The first weekend of June will be warm with a few scattered thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, but it will not be nearly as wet as last weekend. Warm and generally dry weather will continue into the start of next week, allowing more time for our soaked state to dry out.

If you haven’t started your garden yet, get going! The weather will be nearly perfect for getting that garden started.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz