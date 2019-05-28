Finally some sunshine after record rain

Helena, Montana
This afternoon will finally bring some sunshine after two gloomy days.  As a low-pressure system moves through the central part of the country, Montana will be largely spared from the action. The mountains in southern Montana could get a few isolated showers this afternoon, but north-central Montana will stay dry.  Clouds will clear throughout the day as high pressure builds back up. Wednesday and Thursday will be the nicest days this week, with temperatures in the 70s and plenty of sunshine. However, we’ll be back in the stormy cycle for the weekend.

Katie Alexander

