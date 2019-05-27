Record Rain Prompts Holiday Flood Warnings

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for most areas along the Rocky Mountain Front. A FLOOD WARNING also is in effect for Judith Basin County. Most of the rivers and creeks flowing out of the Rocky Mountain Front are flooding including the Dearborn River, Sun River, Teton River, Badger Creek, Two Medicine River and Marias River. Just like last year, water was flowing down Main Street in Augusta. Multiple roads in the Augusta area have been closed because of high water and washed out roads and bridges. Nearly a half foot of rain fell over the course of the Memorial Day Weekend resulting in rapidly rising water through Sunday into Monday. If you encounter water over a road, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”. It may be impossible to determine the depth and power of the water. Many of these rivers and creeks had reached minor or moderate flood stage. Rivers and creeks are cresting, and will slowly recede over the next several days. The good news is the weather will dramatically improve with sunshine, warmer temperatures and no rain through the middle of the week. The relentless pattern will finally break from Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will warm up with abundant sunshine as high pressure moves in and settles over our waterlogged state. By Thursday, many towns will be in the 70s to around 80 for highs. Friday, thunderstorms are back in the afternoon but the day will be warm with highs in the 70s. The first weekend of June will be warm with scattered storms. While out enjoying the warmth and sunshine, please be aware of afternoon thunderstorms that will develop both days. Storms will produce locally heavy rain that could create flash flooding over the already saturated soil. Lightning strikes are also a dangerous likelihood with these storms. But overall the dreary spring weather is about to break into a warmer, stormier pattern.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz