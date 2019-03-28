Sloppy March Snow But Sunshine Arrives Soon

Central and southern Montana continues to see heavy, wet snow. In some mountain locations, nearly 12″ has already accumulated near the Continental Divide. Northern Montana was largely missed by this storm. A few more inches of snow will accumulate into Friday morning. A few power outages are possible through Thursday night as trees and branches are weighed down by the snow. As temperatures dip into the 20s tonight, some snow will stick on the road surfaces again. Areas that were wet could see icy conditions develop even if there isn’t any more snow. Snow will continue generally south of Great Falls to Lewistown. Friday will start out with some snow around the Capital, but skies will become partly cloudy through the day as the storm moves away. Highs will warm into the 40s to near 50. Friday night will be clear and chilly, with lows in the 10s and 20s. Icy spots will develop once again. Saturday looks like a beautiful day for most of the state with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Sunday will have increasing clouds with a few scattered showers later in the day. With the warmer temperatures this weekend, flood waters could rise once again. April begins Monday with a new storm. Right now, a mix of rain and snow will move through on Monday. After that, a heavier snowfall with colder air is possible Tuesday into Wednesday. Regardless, it’s an active spring pattern that includes rain, snow, sunshine and temperature fluctuation.

Flooding continues to be a major issue throughout the state. Waterways could see a flow increase the next few days through the weekend as snow from this new storm melts. If you encounter water over a road surface, please “turn around, don’t drown”. It’s difficult to estimate the depth or strength of the flowing water.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist