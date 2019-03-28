Marching into April With Spring Snow

Snow has been falling overnight and will continue throughout the day today. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Helena and Great Falls due to slick road conditions and continued snowfall.

The winter weather may ease up late this morning, but things will pick back up for the afternoon and evening.

Along with the active weather, the flooding still continues. The FLOOD ADVISORY for southwestern and north-central Montana is still in place as spring snow melt continues.

This snowfall will be out of our area for Friday afternoon and Saturday, but another big spring storm is approaching for Sunday afternoon and the first few days of April.

