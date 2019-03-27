Montana’s March Madness: A Big Spring Snowstorm

Here we snow again. The mix of rain and snow will change to a steady snow overnight into Thursday morning for much of southwest and central Montana. Snow will accumulate enough to create snow-covered or at least slushy conditions for the Thursday morning commute. Snow will continue for much of Thursday from Lewistown through Great Falls and up the Rocky Mountain Front. Down and along the Continental Divide from Rogers Pass through Helena to Butte will have steady, wet snow falling much of Thursday as well. The mountains will really get pounded by this storm, with several inches accumulating in the lower elevations. Highs Thursday will be in the 20s in the mountains, making for a fluffier snow. The lower elevations will have highs in the low to mid 30s, so the snow there will be more wet and heavy. The Hi-Line east of Cut Bank all the way to Glasgow will see little to no snow out of this event. Central and southern Montana will see the snow continue into Friday morning before the clouds break up Friday afternoon. This weekend will be warmer with more sunshine. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 40s to around 50, with partly cloudy skies Sunday and a few isolated showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Monday is April 1st and a new storm will move in with a mix of rain and snow developing late. This storm has the potential for another significant snow accumulation Tuesday into Wednesday. Active spring weather will continue as we turn the calendar from March to April.

Flooding continues to be a major issue through much of Big Sky Country. Flooding on the Missouri River near the Missouri Breaks is 3 FEET above Major Flood Stage. Major flooding is still happening up around Tampico on the Milk River. Large swaths of lower elevation land still has standing water, and many roads have water running over them if they haven’t had sections wash out. With two new storms coming through in the next week producing significant rain and snow, flooding will remain an issue. If you encounter water over a road surface, please “turn around, don’t drown”.

Have a nice day.

Curtis Grevenitz