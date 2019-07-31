Helena, Montana
Home   |

Red Flag Warning issued July 31 at 3:05AM MDT until July 31 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag
Warning for LIGHTNING AND A MIX OF WET AND DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY
AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS, which is in effect from 2 PM this
afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 116 and 118.

* LIGHTNING…A mix of wet and dry thunderstorms will create
numerous lightning strikes across the region.

* IMPACTS…Lightning strikes could create new fires. Strong
outflow winds from any storms could allow fires to grow quickly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these
areas of this Red Flag Warning.

More Weather Wise
Weather Wise: Wildfires can create their own clouds

Weather Wise: Wildfires can create their own clouds

9:21 pm
Weather Wise: Jet Stream blows away a record

Weather Wise: Jet Stream blows away a record

9:30 pm
Weather Wise: Fire Season Preparations

Weather Wise: Fire Season Preparations

8:48 pm
Helena
64°
Great Falls
63°
Current Radar
More From Montana's Weather Leader
Weather Wise: Wildfires can create their own clouds
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Wildfires can create their own clouds

Weather Wise: Jet Stream blows away a record
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Jet Stream blows away a record

Weather Wise: Fire Season Preparations
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Fire Season Preparations

Scroll to top
Skip to content