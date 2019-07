At 549 PM MDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near The Knees, or

25 miles west of Fort Benton, moving east at 25 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…Fort Benton and The Knees.

This includes Highway 87 between mile markers 40 and 42.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.