Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 529 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of

Townsend, moving east at 15 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and lightning are possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…Townsend and Silos.

This includes Highway 12 between mile markers 1 and 8 , and between

mile markers 66 and 85.

If you are on or near Canyon Ferry Lake, get out of the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out

to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.