Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 1:45PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 142 PM MDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over East Helena,

or near Helena, extending south to near Clancy and extending east to

near Winston and just north of Townsend. Movement of these storms is

east at 25 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Helena, Townsend, Boulder, East Helena, Montana City, Wickes, York,

Alhambra, Corbin, Spring Meadow Lake State Park, Elkhorn State Park,

Winston, Silos, Clancy, Black Sandy State Park, Jefferson City and

Goose Bay.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 15 between mile markers 165 and 203.

Highway 12 between mile markers 1 and 17, and between mile markers

40 and 83.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If you are on or near Canyon Ferry Lake, get out of the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out

to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.