Helena, Montana
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 30 at 8:50PM MDT until July 30 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

At 850 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of
Scobey, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Scobey.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive
hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should
move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows.

