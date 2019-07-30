Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 30 at 8:10PM MDT until July 30 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Daniels County in northeastern Montana…

North central Roosevelt County in northeastern Montana…

West central Sheridan County in northeastern Montana…

* Until 915 PM MDT.

* At 810 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of

Peerless, or 11 miles west of Scobey, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Scobey, Madoc, Peerless and Four Buttes.

This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive

hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should

move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from

windows.