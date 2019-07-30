Helena, Montana
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 30 at 8:10PM MDT until July 30 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Eastern Daniels County in northeastern Montana…
North central Roosevelt County in northeastern Montana…
West central Sheridan County in northeastern Montana…

* Until 915 PM MDT.

* At 810 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of
Peerless, or 11 miles west of Scobey, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…
Scobey, Madoc, Peerless and Four Buttes.
This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive
hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should
move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from
windows.

