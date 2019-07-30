Helena, Montana
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 30 at 7:10PM MDT until July 30 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Daniels County in northeastern Montana…
Northern Valley County in northeastern Montana…

* Until 815 PM MDT.

* At 710 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast
of Port Of Opheim, or 21 miles northeast of Opheim, moving
southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northwestern Daniels and northern Valley Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Weather Wise: Wildfires can create their own clouds

9:21 pm

9:21 pm
Weather Wise: Jet Stream blows away a record

9:30 pm

9:30 pm
Weather Wise: Fire Season Preparations

8:48 pm

8:48 pm
