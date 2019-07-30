Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 30 at 7:10PM MDT until July 30 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Daniels County in northeastern Montana…

Northern Valley County in northeastern Montana…

* Until 815 PM MDT.

* At 710 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast

of Port Of Opheim, or 21 miles northeast of Opheim, moving

southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northwestern Daniels and northern Valley Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.