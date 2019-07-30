Helena, Montana
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 30 at 5:11PM MDT until July 30 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Central Jefferson County in southwestern Montana…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 510 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located over Butte,
moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…Boulder and Elk Park.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows!

