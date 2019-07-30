Red Flag Warning issued July 30 at 4:35PM MDT until July 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 118.

* LIGHTNING…A mix of wet and dry thunderstorms will create

numerous lightning strikes across the district.

* IMPACTS…Lightning strikes could create new fires. Strong

outflow winds from any storms could allow fires to grow quickly.

* IMPACTS…Gusty westerly winds will make it difficult to

contain any new fire starts in areas that have dried out.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute

to extreme fire behavior.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these

areas of this Red Flag Warning.