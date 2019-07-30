Red Flag Warning issued July 30 at 3:05AM MDT until July 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag

Warning for LIGHTNING AND A MIX OF WET AND DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY

AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS, which is in effect from noon today to 9

PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 118.

* LIGHTNING…A mix of wet and dry thunderstorms will create

numerous lightning strikes across the district.

* IMPACTS…Lightning strikes could create new fires. Strong

outflow winds from any storms could allow fires to grow quickly.

* IMPACTS…Gusty westerly winds will make it difficult to

contain any new fire starts in areas that have dried out.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these

areas of this Red Flag Warning.