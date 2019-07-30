Red Flag Warning issued July 30 at 3:05AM MDT until July 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag
Warning for LIGHTNING AND A MIX OF WET AND DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY
AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS, which is in effect from noon today to 9
PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 118.
* LIGHTNING…A mix of wet and dry thunderstorms will create
numerous lightning strikes across the district.
* IMPACTS…Lightning strikes could create new fires. Strong
outflow winds from any storms could allow fires to grow quickly.
* IMPACTS…Gusty westerly winds will make it difficult to
contain any new fire starts in areas that have dried out.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these
areas of this Red Flag Warning.