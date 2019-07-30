Red Flag Warning issued July 30 at 3:05AM MDT until July 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 112 and 113.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 14 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…In the mid 80s.

* IMPACTS…Gusty westerly winds will make it difficult to

contain any new fire starts in areas that have dried out.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute

to extreme fire behavior.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these

areas of this Red Flag Warning.