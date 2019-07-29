Helena, Montana
Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 9:59PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 958 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 13 miles east of Lincoln to 15 miles southwest
of Wolf Creek to 15 miles northwest of East Helena to 6 miles west of
Helena. Movement was east at 30 mph.

Winds up to 40 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…
Helena, East Helena, Wolf Creek, Marysville, York, Spring Meadow Lake
State Park, Canyon Creek, Black Sandy State Park and Austin.
Some cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms,
primarily near the Canyon Creek area. Lightning can strike 10 miles
away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or
vehicle.

