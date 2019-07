At 630 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles west of Helena, moving east at 25 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

This storm will affect much of the Helena Valley, including the city

of Helena and the North Hill wildfire.

Locations impacted include…

Helena, East Helena, Montana City, Marysville and Black Sandy.