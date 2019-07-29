Helena, Montana
Red Flag Warning issued July 29 at 8:38PM MDT until July 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 112 and 113.

* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 14 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…In the mid 80s.

* IMPACTS…Gusty westerly winds will make it difficult to
contain any new fire starts in areas that have dried out.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute
to extreme fire behavior.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these
areas of this Red Flag Warning.

Helena
78°
Great Falls
77°
