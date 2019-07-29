Red Flag Warning issued July 29 at 4:41AM MDT until July 29 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 118.
* LIGHTNING…A mix of wet and dry thunderstorms will create
numerous lightning strikes across the district.
* IMPACTS…Lightning strikes could create new fires. Strong
outflow winds from any storms could allow fires to grow quickly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute
to extreme fire behavior.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these
areas of this Red Flag Warning.