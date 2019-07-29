Red Flag Warning issued July 29 at 2:07PM MDT until July 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from

noon to 9 PM MDT Tuesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 112 and 113.

* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 14 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…In the mid 80s.

* IMPACTS…Gusty westerly winds will make it difficult to contain

any new fire starts in areas that have dried out.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these

areas of this Red Flag Warning.