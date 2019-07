* Affected area:

Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead).

Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead).

* Impacts: Scattered lightning with a mix of wet and dry storms.

The potential for drier storms is highest across the northern

half of the zones (Pintlar, Butte, Jefferson and Wise River

districts).

* Winds: Generally west 10-25 mph…stronger near thunderstorms.